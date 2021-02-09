Growing concerns for Aberdeen man last seen 12 days ago

An appeal to help trace a missing man from Aberdeen has been launched by police.

Justin Tosh was last seen in the Granite City on Thursday, January 28.

Concerns are now growing for his welfare.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7in, of average build with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Police Scotland is appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area.Justin Tosh… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sergeant Geoff Catto from Queen Street Police Station said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding Justin’s whereabouts to please pass this on to the police.

“We would also urge Justin to get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information on Mr Tosh’s whereabouts can get in touch with police by calling 101.