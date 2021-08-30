Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Growing concern for the welfare of missing Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham

By Denny Andonova
30/08/2021, 7:44 pm Updated: 30/08/2021, 7:45 pm
Kim Cheetham has been missing since 1pm on Monday.
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman reported missing from Aberdeen on Monday.

Kim Cheetham was last seen in the Westburn Road area at around 1pm today and has not been seen or heard from since.

The 47-year-old has been described as 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build and with long dark hair, which when she was last seen was tied up in a ponytail.

Ms Cheetham is said to have been wearing a dark jumper with white writing on the front and tracksuit bottoms when she went missing.

She was also carrying a white handbag.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen Ms Cheetham to get in touch with police as there is a growing concern for her welfare.

Sergeant Nick Searle said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kim to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly, if Kim is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1972 of August 30.