‘Growing concern’ for missing north-east woman Valerie Spark

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for a missing north-east woman.

Valerie Spark, from Bishopmill near Elgin, was last seen at her home on Hamilton Drive at around 10.15pm.

The 46-year-old has not been since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

Valerie is around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with a fair complexion and shoulder length brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a light blue top and jeans.

When she was last seen she was in a black Vauxhall Astra, registration VK66 JKN.

Inspector Steven McDonald said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Valerie’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“It is known that she left in a black Vauxhall Astra and I would urge anyone who sees Valerie of the car to contact us immediately.

“Similarly, if Valerie is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0958 of Wednesday, 8 April.