Growing concern for missing north-east man not seen since New Year’s Eve

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing north-east man.

Antony Rodgers was last seen at his home in Elgin at 7.20pm on Tuesday, with officers believing he may have cycled to the Forres area at around 8.35pm.

The 57-year-old is believed to be using a black Muddy Fox bicycle with flashes of blue and the word MUDDYFOX pained in white letters on the site. The bike is also fitted with panniers at the rear.

Antony is around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build and has a distinctive scar on the left side of his jaw.

Inspector Michael McKenzie said: “Antony has been missing since the evening of December 31 and as time goes by without any contact his family, friends and police are becoming increasing concerned for his welfare.

“He is well known in the Elgin and Forres area and we believe that during the evening he may have cycled to the Forres area leaving Elgin about 8.35pm.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen a man fitting Antony’s description to get in touch with the police.

“If you can assist with any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0470 of 1 January, 2020.”