Growing concern for missing Aberdeen woman Debra Brodie

Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing from Aberdeen.

Debra Brodie, 47, was last seen in the Westburn Road area about 2.40pm today and has not been seen or heard of since.

Police said there is growing concern for her welfare.

Debra is described as being around 5ft 8ins, of a medium build, of fair complexion with short blonde hair and glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and black sketchers trainers with a white sole.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Debra’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace her safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Debra, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2133 of 17th February.”