Grow Old Disgracefully: Short story competition launched for people aged 90 and over

North-east residents aged 90 years old and over have been invited to take part in a new short story competition.

The Grow Old Disgracefully writing competition is now open to both nonagenarians and centenarians.

It invites OAPs to write a short story with a maximum of 500 words, under the theme of childhood memories.

The idea was the brainchild of Grow Old Disgracefully founder, Jackie Flaherty, who found herself becoming increasingly concerned about the provision of stimulating and dynamic activities for older people.

She said: “We chose childhood memories as the theme because anyone over 90 will have been brought up before or during the war.

“They must have some amazing tales to tell, so we are asking them to please to write them down for us all.”

Screen, stage and writing stars Nicholas Owen, Virginia McKenna, Lauren St John, Peter James and Judy Moir will judge the entries.

The panel has a combined age of more than 300 years – and share a lifelong dedication to supporting wildlife, championing the natural environment and sharing remarkable stories.

The competition will run until January 31 and the winning story will be showcased on the Grow Old Disgracefully website.

Stories need to be in the words of the author, but someone else can type it out and submit it.

The winner will receive £200 and a tree of their choice to be planted near their home. A similar prize will be given to the best entry from someone living in a care facility.

To find out more, and to enter, go to www.growolddisgracefully.co.uk/competition