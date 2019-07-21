Groups wanted to help with new north-east vinery project

A north-east council is looking for groups to get involved with a new regeneration project in a north-east town.

As part of efforts to restore the Vinery at Banff, Aberdeenshire Council is searching for a partner to work with them on the project.

It was given a major funding boost last month after being awarded nearly £250,000 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

The former glass house was part of nearby Duff House until it was gifted to the town by the Duff family.

It was originally used to grow grapes but the council want to give it a new future by converting it into a community garden and horticultural skills base.

The glass house scheme at Airlie Gardens has been named Grow Banff at the Vinery.

The council want to work alongside an organisation to help develop the project before they submit further funding applications.

Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the Banff and Buchan area committee, said: “Situated at the entrance to Banff’s historic town centre, this building is highly visible and has been in a poor state of repair for a number of years.

“So, in addition to the potential community benefits, this project will also contribute to wider regeneration efforts in Banff and Macduff.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in the Vinery project is asked to contact Suzanne Rhind for further information in the first instance on suzanne.rhind@aberdeenshire.gov.uk