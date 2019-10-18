Groups seek alternative premises as Aberdeen schools no longer available for let

Council chiefs have reportedly been forced to stop making some Aberdeen schools available for let as a result of staffing issues.

Groups using schools including St Joseph’s RC Primary and Scotstown School – including both Queen’s Cross/Harlaw and Bridge of Don community councils – have been forced to seek alternative premises for their meetings as a result of the problem.

Some city councillors who use the schools for surgeries have also been forced to relocate.

Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart now holds her community sessions in Aberdeen Grammar School.

She admitted losing the use of the venues was “a blow” and said the council was facing pressure over staffing and costs.

She said: “I was very disappointed to lose the use of St Joseph’s as I had held a surgery there for more than 12 years.

“I regard it as important for councillors to have surgeries in the heart of the community and it is a blow when you lose out on that.

“I understand the difficulties that exist and the constraints the council is being forced to deal with at the minute, and if another building is already available then it makes sense to use it.

“It is difficult for the council and we are all too aware of the financial problems being faced in the current climate.

“Sometimes when things happen that you don’t like, you have to accept it.

“However, it does make it a bit more difficult for people if they have to travel a little further – especially for elderly or vulnerable people in the winter.

“It is very unfortunate when you lose out on venues for reasons like this.”

Council chiefs insisted they do all they can to ensure facilities are available for use.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said schools across the city remain available.

She said: “We annually review the provision for school lets, taking into account the demand from our communities.

“This year 36 schools are available for lets across all localities within our city.

“This includes every secondary school and at least one primary in each secondary school catchment area.”