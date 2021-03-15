Aberdeen groups praise continuation of culture funding across city

Groups across Aberdeen have said continued funding within the coming year’s budget is a “vote of confidence” in the city’s cultural sector.

Councillors passed the administration group, which is made up of Scottish Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and Allied Independent councillors when full council met on Wednesday.

Part of the budget included maintaining the budget for cultural groups including Aberdeen Performing Arts, Castegate Arts and Peacock Visual Arts, as well as maintaining £200,000 funding for the music service.

The decision has been praised by organisations across the city, who said it was essential support in what is a tough time.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “The budget outcome is a terrific vote of confidence in the cultural sector in the city. It puts arts and culture at the heart of recovery and we can’t wait to play our part.

“For Aberdeen Performing Arts it means we can start to plan for the re-opening of our three venues, HMT, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree when it’s safe to do so, it safeguards jobs and it supports our work on and off stage.

“It’s been a tough year and it means a lot to feel valued and to know our city appreciates and invests in the arts.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Gavin Birnie, commercial director of Castlegate Arts, which runs Aberdeen Arts Centre, added: “We are delighted that the council has agreed to maintain our budget for the forthcoming year, as it allows the Arts Centre to plan positively towards being able to open up and welcome audiences back into the building.

“Like other Cultural businesses across the City, the last 12 months has been very challenging and it is great to see the council recognising the very positive impact that venues, like our own, can make on everyone as we gradually emerge from lockdown.”

The coronavirus pandemic has hugely impacted culture organisations, as premises have remained closed since the start of the pandemic, and huge numbers of events have had to be cancelled or postponed.

Despite this, groups are eagerly anticipating welcoming north-east residents back to enjoy a wide range of events.

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, has spoke of the importance of maintaining the sector within the city.

She said: “As the cultural spokesperson for the last nine years I know the value that the cultural sector brings to our city and in recognition of that, we put culture at the heart of our City Centre Master Plan.

“During the Covid pandemic we have seen our city’s cultural partners fighting for their very survival and at the same time finding creative ways to provide cultural output online.

“APA hosted an advent calendar, which show cased individuals playing music, telling stories, short performances and more recently putting the Granite Noir Festival online in February. Castlegate Arts made sure our children didn’t miss out on the traditional Christmas Panto by making a recorded version available to all schools across the city and Shire at no charge.

“Peacock Visual Arts continued to support young people with adapted working and sending out art packs in conjunction with Cefine. Citymoves, held online classes and arranged socially distance classes for our older citizens which assisted with tackling isolation and loneliness.

“It has been well reported, not just in the UK but across the World, that Cultural offerings are essential for people’s wellbeing both mentally and physically and never more so than as we fight back from the impacts of Covid.

“I have been in regular discussions with our Cultural partners in Aberdeen and together we are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help with the economic recovery and healing of the people and place of Aberdeen.”

Nuno Sacramento, director of Peacock Visual Arts, added: “Peacock Visual Arts will work tirelessly with colleagues at Culture Aberdeen and the Council, to produce a diverse and exciting cultural programme which contributes to a thriving city centre, and improves our citizens mental health and wellbeing.”

Mrs Boulton has also hit out at the SNP group, who included some cuts to culture funding as part of its budget for 2021/22.

She added: “Everyone understands that choices have to be made but the choices made by the SNP would have seen the years of hard work in partnership between our administration and the cultural sector disappear overnight, as many of these well respected and loved organisation would have gone to the wall through no fault of their own.

“We must remember that these cultural organisations are made up of people, people who depend on them for employment and their livelihood.”

© Kath Flannery / DCT Media

Councillor Alex Nicoll, leader of the Aberdeen SNP group, said: “It’s always a difficult decision to make cuts, it’s been especially difficult this year.

“One of the things we had to think about was what we’d realistically be able to deliver this year as we hopefully move out of Covid. All the best advice has said there’s still going to be restrictions, especially around events.

“I think for funding streams, we had to be realistic on the ones that aren’t going to be able to go ahead the same, we’d looked at cutting funding to civic events, and going to food banks and the community instead, which I think was the right thing to do.

“We looked at taking some of the money away from Thomas Glover House, because it’s unlikely that’s going to be able to go ahead this year.

“It was a particularly difficult time this year, there’s always going to be some pain to be taken in cuts.”