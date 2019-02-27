Tree planting event to be held at north-east park

A tree planting day is set to be held at a north-east park.

People of all ages are being invited to get involved at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw on Sunday at 10.30am.

The Friends of Aden group is working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council on the project, which will see volunteers gather in the courtyard area before being taken to the designated planting site.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own spades, however some equipment will be available on the day.

Ian Bosbery, chairman of the Friends of Aden, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our landscape services colleagues on what should prove to be a really enjoyable day out.”

Volunteers are asked to email skills development and events officer Justine Tough on justinetough96@gmail.com to register their interest.