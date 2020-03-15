Groups invited to help promote mountain biking in north-east

Businesses and groups interested in promoting mountain biking across the north-east are being invited to work together.

Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) and the Mountain Bike Centre of Scotland are organising a networking event.

They aim to engage and support local businesses in Aberdeenshire to get involved with the sector.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The event will be held at Maryculter House Hotel on Thursday March 19 and will include Ben Pinnick, owner and founder of Bird Bikes, who made the leap from being CEO of a software company into the MTB industry in 2012, followed by time for businesses to engage with each other.

DMBinS Aberdeenshire MTB development co-ordinator Will Clarke said: “These events are aimed at both exiting MTB businesses and those who wish to get into the sector whether that be retail, tourism, product development, media or any other aspect.”