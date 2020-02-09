Aberdeen singing group hit right note for charity

A north-east singing group has raised over £1,000 for charity.

The One Voice Singers, who meet regularly at Queen’s Cross Church, recently held a fundraising event at The Blue Lamp in aid of the Aberdeen branch of Samaritans.

The evening included a quiz, raffle and music from both One Voice Singers and local band Crossfire, raising a grand total of £1,100 for the support charity.

The choir has previously fundraised for the Aberdeen branches of Alzheimer Scotland, Cancer Research UK, and the Euan MacDonald Centre for motor neurone disease research in Scotland.

The One Voice Singers meet every Tuesday at Queen’s Cross Church.

Anyone is welcome to go along for a taster session, and no audition or previous experience is required.

Those interested in attending should contact the One Voice committee at theonevoicesingers@btinternet.com for more information.