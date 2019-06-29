Groups call for emergency action on north-east cod

Conservation organisations have called for emergency measures to be put in place to secure the future of North Sea cod.

WWF, ClientEarth and the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) have urged the UK Government to get involved after an announcement that species numbers have fallen.

A joint letter from the organisations have been sent to Environment Secretary Michael Gove and the Scottish Government.

The scientific assessment of the North Sea cod stock levels was released by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).

It indicates that cod stock has fallen to a dangerously low level, throwing the future of the North Sea fishery into doubt.

ICES is recommending the quota for cod fishing be reduced by 70% in a drastic effort to protect and restore the population of the iconic North Sea fish.

Samuel Stone, head of fisheries and aquaculture at MCS, said: “This is a fishery that was on the road to recovery, but failures to reduce fishing pressure have led to serious overfishing and a reversal in fortunes for cod.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The scientific advice on certain species is challenging, as we expected it to be.

“The Scottish Government has to find a balance between protecting from the restrictive measures, while taking a responsible approach to protecting our marine life.”