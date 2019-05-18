North-east groups bid for share of £30k

A LOCAL authority could hand out nearly £30,000 of grants to community groups in the north-east.

Six groups in Formartine are seeking funding from Aberdeenshire Council.

Members of the Formartine area committee will decide on Tuesday how the latest allocations from its area budget will be made.

It currently has £56,000 remaining from its original £80,000 budget. A total of £61,000 was set aside for community projects and £19,000 for improving the appearance of towns and villages.

Udny Station Community Association is applying for £3,000 towards improved toilet facilities, while a £3,590 bid has been made to Foveran Hall Committee towards the installation of a new light and sound system.

Councillors will also consider applications from the Victoria Hall Trust, Rothienorman Community Bowling Club and SEAchange.