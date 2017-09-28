Group’s £50,000 bid to sue government and council over North-east roads

Environmental campaigners have accused the authorities of failing to keep the North-east’s roads clean – and have launched a £50,000 crowdfunding campaign to take them to court.

Aberdeenshire Environmental Forum has pledged to take legal action against Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government amid claims they are failing to keep roads and other public spaces clean.

The group has also said it potentially could take action against Aberdeen City Council in the future.

They allege Aberdeenshire Council has not swept the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road since 2013.

George Niblock, a retired council waste boss who is leading the drive, said: “It’s posing a danger to the public.”

Under the Environmental Protection Act, anyone has the right to raise a court action if local authority or government land has been “defaced” by litter or rubbish.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was “confident” it had not broken any laws, while the Scottish Government said it is up to councils to spend cash from the yearly settlement where it is required to ensure public land and roads are kept clean.