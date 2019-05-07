Group wants a bright future for oil and gas in north-east

A task force has launched a new campaign to show a vision for the future of the oil and gas industry in the north-east.

Top industry leaders have come together to develop a way to steer the UK’s oil and gas needs and expand supply chain opportunities at home and abroad, while supporting a lower carbon future.

Task force members, who include Steve Phimister, Shell’s vice-president for upstream in the UK and Ireland, and Trevor Garlick, from Opportunity North East (ONE), will use their expertise to develop the vision.

OGUK chief executive and task force chairwoman, Deirdre Michie, said: “There has never been a more important moment for us all to come together to collectively consider what our future could or should look like.

“Later this year we’ll publish a roadmap which will signpost how we can continue to meet as much of the UK’s oil and gas demand from home-produced resources and expand supply chain opportunities at home, abroad and in other sectors, while supporting an accelerating transition towards a lower carbon future.

“The Our Vision. Our Future campaign is important for the industry.

“We all have a role and a voice in the future of this industry, which is why we need everyone to join the conversation and think about how we can continue to make sure it remains a dynamic and exciting place to work as we move through the transition.”

The task force members will be collectively responsible for developing ideas, tracking its progress and making any interventions to challenge progress.

David Rennie, head of oil and gas at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Delivery of Vision 2035 will make sure that in the next 15 years we will still support fulfilling jobs and prosperity for our supply chain, our people and our country.

“There is a potential £920 billion to be won, but the greater prize will be providing secure, affordable energy as part of a lower carbon economy.

“By engaging through this campaign, we aim to inspire people, to spark ideas and ignite the passion to drive change and come up with the solutions required.”