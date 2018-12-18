North-east community to show it cares with festive lunch for those who face Christmas alone

A community is pulling together to prepare a lunch for those who would otherwise be without company on Christmas Day.

Stoney Cares is once again stepping in to help those who are on their own.

For the fourth year, the group is looking for people to come along to the meal, which will take place between 11am and 1pm at St James Church Hall in Stonehaven.

Organiser Scott Reid wants to help ensure as many people as possible attend the event.

Scott, a teacher at Brechin High School, said the event was a great show of community support.

The 34-year-old said: “Last year around 40 people attended.

“It means over the last three years, we’ve served around 180 meals, which has been great.

“We are looking for people who may know someone they can nominate.

“We have volunteers who are available for transport. I think sometimes people think that they’ve got no way to get there, but we would be able to take them to and from the church.”

Scott came up with the idea in 2014 as he didn’t want people in the town to be celebrating Christmas on their own.

He has thanked businesses who have once again got involved in the scheme.

McHardy’s butcher has donated a turkey for the event, while Eddie Abbott of the Tolbooth restaurant is doing the cooking once again and volunteers will help serve up the meal.

A number of other businesses have also got involved with the festive offering, with the Carron Chipper providing the potatoes, and popular ice-cream shop Aunty Betty’s providing the pudding.

Scott added: “It is always great to see the community pulling together to help everyone.

“There is a lot of people we’d like to thank for getting involved again.”

To nominate people to attend, phone 07841 434 470 or email stoneycares@outlook.com