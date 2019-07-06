Aberdeen rowers swap paddles for saddles for fund

A group of rowers will swap their boats for bikes to raise money for an Aberdeen children’s charity.

The 10-strong team of youngsters from the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) will take on Ride the North, a two-day 143-mile cycle challenge for Charlie House.

Money raised through the event will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital, as well as the sports club.

The eight-bedroom facility is being built to support the families of children with complex and life-limiting conditions across the region.

Bryan Steel, president of ASRA, said: “The crew taking on the challenge are a hard working, talented group and have enjoyed some great success representing ASRA, having won Scottish and UK titles.

“The event will be a different type of challenge for the group, but I am confident they will be successful.

“The collaboration between Charlie House and ASRA is perfect as it gives the group the chance to support local families, as well as raising funds to go into the club which has given them such great experiences and opportunities. All at ASRA wish the team the best of luck for August.”

The Ride the North cycling event has been organised as a round trip along the back roads from Castle Fraser, near Kemnay, to Elgin.

It was launched in 2011 and participants have since raised more than £1.6m for charities across the country as a result of sponsorships.

The Aberdeen team, which has been named J16, hopes to raise a total of £5,000 from the event.

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “The ASRA team are a successful group of youngsters who excel in their own chosen sport of rowing, so I am sure that they will step up to the challenge and complete Ride the North.

“We are sure that the group’s shift from boat to bike will not be an easy one but one which they will embrace.

“We are delighted that they have chosen to support Charlie House via this event and wish them the very best of luck in August as they swap the river for hills.”

To donate to their fundraising campaign visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/asra

How to help:

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to build and maintain the centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate and help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.