Group shelling out £160,000 to revamp Aberdeen sports centre

An Aberdeen sports facility is set to undergo a major upgrade following a cash investment.

Sport Aberdeen has announced it will spend £160,000 improving facilities at Kincorth Sports Centre.

The organisation said the work will lead to a number of closures in the building while work is ongoing.

Essential maintenance including the replacement of beams and ceiling panels are part of the £160,000 revamp.

Keith Gerrard, Sport Aberdeen director of operations and asset development, said the group was looking to create quality facilities to help people in the city get active.

He said: “Sport Aberdeen, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, is investing more than £160,000 at Kincorth Sports Centre as it carries out essential maintenance work.

“It will include repairs to the roof alongside replacement of beams and ceiling panels and the redecoration of key circulation areas.

“This is another fantastic opportunity for Sport Aberdeen as a registered charity to provide quality facilities in a community setting, allowing everyone in Aberdeen to get active.

“Sport Aberdeen is committed to creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity, and this project is another step towards Sport Aberdeen achieving its visions.”

Sport Aberdeen has said there will be slight disruption to the day-to-day running of the centre during the work, which will take place in three phases.

In phase one, which lasts until the middle of January, there will be a temporary closure of the aerobics studio.

During phase two the general purpose gym room will be unavailable until mid-February.

And in the final phase there will be minor disruption to the gym, with repairs to the walls and roof. The sport authority also said car parking spaces to the right-hand side of the building will be unavailable to the public until February, however, the rest of the car park is still in use.