A group of north-east women have turned their lockdown hobby of sharing family recipes with grandchildren and neighbours into a fundraising initiative for a charity.

Members of the Marie Curie Garioch Fundraising Group have been baking with young family members using old recipes, as well as cheering up neighbours with baked goods throughout lockdown.

Now, the pastime has been turned into a money-making initiative for end of life charity Marie Curie, with funds going towards supporting patients with terminal illnesses and their families.

The idea of sharing family recipes was thought up by member Moira Petrie, as a way to replace the community fundraising that would usually take part in March as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The group’s recipes are themed and can be found on its Facebook Page www.facebook.com/GariochMarieCurie.

Donations can be made in exchange for the recipes.

Moira said: “One of the highlights of our year is our Great Daffodil Appeal and we know that people have come to look forward to seeing the bright yellow daffodil pins and tins every March. With lockdown meaning we can’t get out to the community to collect this year, we decided to look for different ways to fundraise.

“The idea stemmed from a family WhatsApp group where my daughters were asking for recipe inspiration having exhausted their favourites in lockdown.

“It has prompted all of us to look out our favourite recipes, some of which have been handed down through families, and share them with the wider community in return for a small donation. We are sure people will enjoy making – and eating – these as much as we have.”

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GariochRecipes