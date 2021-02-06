Group set up to oppose Aberdeen energy transition zone

Residents of an Aberdeen community have set up a campaign against a proposed energy transition zone.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park was originally started following a small, informal group meeting on Zoom and Facebook, before a new steering committee was formed to allow it to be open to all and represent all views.

It has launched its own website which includes background material on the history of the energy transition zone proposal, as well as outlines its mission, which is to “focus on the survival of St Fittick’s Park and improve the engagement and experience the local people have with this fantastic natural space”.

St Fittick’s Park, which is currently a green space, has been highlighted as an opportunity site for an energy transition zone in the proposed new local development plan, alongside Doonies Farm in a 70-acre site.

Residents have previously called on the council to reconsider the location of the energy transition zone, with the area chosen due to its proximity to the new Aberdeen South Harbour.

The group said: “Local people have been angered by the rezoning of the green space to an opportunity site (OP56) in the Local Development Plan where development as one of the sites in the Energy Transition Zone adjacent to Aberdeen South Harbour would be favoured.

“A similar rezoning would apply to Doonies Farm, another valuable local resource. They are worried that even more land might be threatened as the ETZ’s Feasibility Study identifies the southern section of Balnagask golf course as another potential ETZ site and the northern one as part of a proposed Energy Coast all round the Bay of Nigg.”

Friends of St Fittick’s Park is encouraging members of the public to join the group, as well as support its activities through raising awareness, letter writing, fundraising and generally helping to protect the park both now and in the future.

Group member David Hunter said: “This proposal is a slap in the face for the people of Torry. Aberdeen South Harbour has already deprived us of the Bay of Nigg but residents were promised St. Fittick’s Park would be preserved.

“We support the concept of energy transition but destroying a complex wetland ecosystem and a green space which is at the heart of the local community is certainly not the way to go about it.”

Meanwhile, the group is also running a photo competition which invites people to enter their pictures highlighting the beauty of the park.

It will be offering prizes for the top three entries, as well as a special prize for children under 12.

The first prize will include £50 worth of vouchers, the second prize £25 worth of vouchers and the third prize £10 worth of vouchers, with entry free and the competition running until April 30.

For more information on the Friends of St Fittick’s Park, visit https://saintfittickstorry.com

To submit a photo for the competition, email saint.fittick.torry@gmail.com

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.