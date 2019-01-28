Group set up to help secure future of Stoneywood Mill

An informal group has been set up to help secure the future of the stricken Stoneywood paper mill.

The “common purpose group”, which is being led by Scottish Enterprise and involves the mill’s management, administrators and other key stakeholders, is aiming to safeguard the mill’s operational future.

The plant is owned by Arjowiggins, whose parent company Sequana went into administration on January 15.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “I welcome the establishment of the common purpose group and hope this will help spearhead efforts to secure a buyer.

“It is encouraging to see how much support there is for the continued success of this local business.

“Stoneywood Paper Mill has operated for 249 years, and my hope is that ongoing efforts can safeguard its future for at least another 249 years.”

