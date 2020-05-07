Group reminds north-east residents help is available for those struggling

A suicide prevention group is reminding people there is support available to anyone struggling during the lockdown.

The Prevent Suicide app is available to download free of charge in the App Store, Google Play and other app stores.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It offers useful support for both those living with thoughts of suicide and for people supporting someone with thoughts of taking their own life.

A statement from Choose Life – Prevent Suicide North East Scotland said: “On the app, you can find information on suicide including myths and facts, information on how to support others and have a conversation about suicide.

“You can also access local and national support, including appropriate support if you feel urgent help is required and there is also space to develop a safety plan.

“We encourage you to download and explore the app as you may find it a useful resource.”

To find out more, visit www.preventsuicideapp.com