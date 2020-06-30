Group receives £80,000 grant towards north-east castle restoration project

The community organisation that operates and maintains Braemar Castle has been awarded £80,000 from a charity foundation to assist with the building’s restoration.

Braemar Community Limited aims to raise £1.5 million to restore the castle and provide better visitor facilities as part of their ‘Raising the Standard’ project.

However, the fundraising campaign was forced to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the group had to abandon the prospect of reaching their target this year and beginning work in September.

The project has now been given a boost, though, after receiving the £80,000 grant from the Wolfson Foundation.

Simon Blackett, chairman of Braemar Community Limited, said “We are enormously grateful to the Wolfson Foundation and the generosity of this award is incredible.

“To alleviate cashflow challenges facing the heritage sector, they are paying awardees immediately and allowing the funding to be spent as required in this time of need.

“This is far-sighted and hugely significant to get us through this difficult time and get our restoration plans back on track.”

The campaign to restore the castle, home to the chiefs of Clan Farquharson, is supported by Historic Environment Scotland and has received £35,000 in emergency funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Paul Ramsbottom, Wolfson Foundation Chief Executive, said, “Braemar Community Limited have been impressive in their commitment to reopen this site to the public, bringing back to life over 300 years of Scottish history.

“At a critical moment for our cultural heritage, this next phase of restoration work will be vital to secure the castle’s longer-term future and we are delighted to be able to support it.”

The community organisation had planned a packed programme of fundraising events for the 2020 season, including a Military Two Step world record attempt. These will now roll over to 2021.