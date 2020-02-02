Group raises £12,000 for Aberdeen charity in memory of late friend

A north-east MSP has commended those who raised more than £12,000 for a children’s charity in memory of their friend.

The group of friends from Banff raised the money for Aberdeen-based Charlie House in tribute to Andrew Stuart, who passed away in March 2018 following a tragic accident in America.

To mark the support given to the charity and the hard work of the group, they have been congratulated by north-east MSP Peter Chapman.

He said: “The various fundraising activities of Mr Stuart’s friends, as well as different organisations, have been fantastic and everyone deserves great credit for their work.

“It’s clear Mr Stuart was a very popular man and his legacy will continue to live on.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The work of Charlie House should also be congratulated and the charity is doing everything it can to ensure both parents and carers are supported through difficult times.

“The state-of-the-art facility which is being developed will be life-changing to users across the north-east.”

The group raised money through activities including horse racing, a raffle, lucky squares and a silent auction.

The money will go towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million to create a specialist support centre at Woodend Hospital.