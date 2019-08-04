Group raise £10,000 for Aberdeen charity in memory of friend

A group of six have raised more than £10,000 for an Aberdeen children’s charity in memory of their friend.

Andrew Stuart, from Portsoy, passed away last March after a tragic accident in America.

A strong supporter of Aberdeen-based Charlie House, six of his friends, from Banff, joined together to host a Day at the Races.

The charity supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families in the north-east.

Made up of Charlene Gallon, Lynn Laing, Ashley Lovie, Gemma McHardy, Nicole Reid and Antonia Wood, together the Banff Quines raised £10,696.73 through the event, which took place at Deveronside Community Social Club.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A range of different activities took place, including horse racing, a raffle, lucky squares with an Apple Watch as the prize, and even a silent auction for a hospitality day at Aberdeen Football Club.

Andrew’s mum Iris, who attended the event, said: “We are so proud of what Andrew’s friends have achieved, and it is a lovely legacy to know that the money raised will go to such a deserving cause and to help local families.

“Through various other fundraising efforts of friends and family, over £32,000 has been raised to date for Charlie House.”

The money raised will go towards the Big Build Appeal which Charlie House launched in November last year.

It hopes to raise £8 million which will see the building of a new specialist support centre, set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

In the north-east, there are more than 1,500 babies, children, and young people who could benefit from the centre.

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, who was friends with Andrew, said: “We are so grateful to have received this generous donation from the Banff Quines group in memory of our dear friend Andrew.

“He was such a great supporter of the charity and would have been so proud of the event and the amount his friends have raised.

“This donation will enable families to spend time together creating precious happy memories and will support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”