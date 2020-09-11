Group launches £150,000 fundraiser to save historic Aberdeen swimming pool

An online fundraiser has been launched by the Aberdeen campaign group hoping to save the city’s historic Bon Accord Baths.

The swimming pool and surrounding building were closed to the public 12 years ago, and over that time considerable damage has been done by rainwater and vandals.

Windows have been smashed, offensive graffiti has been scrawled over the walls and doors have been bashed through – with much of the worst damage being inflicted over the lockdown period since March.

Aberdeen City Council granted campaign group Bon Accord Heritage a temporary licence to occupy the building last month, allowing them to clear up much of the superficial damage ahead of an open day – set to take place tomorrow.

The fundraiser aims to raise £150,000, the amount needed to repair the roof, pointing and skylights, making the building wind and watertight.

This would enable the group to do the necessary work to open up more of the building for public access and further fundraising events.

Trustee and board member of Bon Accord Heritage Freya Morrow said: “We’re just blown away by the response we’ve had on social media and the offers of support we’ve had from local companies coming in to help us with the cleaning and removing some of the graffiti.

“It’s been really great, really encouraging.”

She added: “The open day is to give people a chance to come in and see what the building is like now.

“Lots of people have very happy memories there, and it’s not how it used to be.

“It will get people in to see just how important it is that we save this historic building.”

Currently, more than 430 people have said on Facebook they will be attending the open day, with more than 2,600 declaring themselves interested in the event.

The initial licence to occupy the baths building lasts for seven weeks, but the group is hoping their work so far will encourage the council to grant them more time.

Bon Accord Heritage founder Craig Adams said: “It’s early days at the moment.

“If we can get this money to repair the roof, that will keep it wind and watertight for another twenty years, which gives us ample time to sort the rest of it out.”

The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/save-bon-accord-baths