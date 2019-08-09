Group in appeal for volunteers to manage minks in north-east

A group is appealing for volunteers to help manage a problematic species of mink in the north-east.

The Scottish Invasive Species Initiative (SISI) has asked for help monitoring juvenile American mink, which are leaving their home territories after breeding earlier this year.

The organisation is aiming to detect and control the animals before they establish in new areas and affect native wildlife. It is asking volunteers to come forward in the areas around the rivers Deveron, Bogie and Isla, with while more help also needed in the Donside corridor.

Professor Xavier Lambin from Aberdeen University said: “Mink can move into different river catchments and re-colonise previously cleared areas, so at this time of year we need to be really vigilant.”

The American mink was brought to Scotland for fur-farming and has been living wild for 50 years. They can have an adverse effect on wildlife – particularly ground-nesting birds and water vole populations.

Monitoring requires no previous experience and involves a clay pad which helpers will check for footprints. If they are detected, live-capture traps will be set before the mink are humanely dispatched.

Sisi project officer Al Reeve said: “We already have a great volunteer team but we have gaps in the network we’d like to fill.”

Email AlReever@deveron.org or invasivecoordinator@riverdee.org