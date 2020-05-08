Group hopes to connect north-east coastal communities

A north-east group is hoping to develop an online coastal community network to share tales and photos during lockdown.

The East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP) hopes to build connections between people and communities along the east coast online.

In addition to this, it’s looking for those who live in the areas to share recommendations, stories, recipes, photographs and tips, among other things.

Tales will be used in a series of maps to highlight the lesser known parts of the coast.

EGCP project manager Ian Hay said: “We have a fascinating coastline and many people who have amazing memories and stories to share.

“I live inland and have only seen the coast once in the last four weeks and that was in the distance on a bike ride. We would love to hear from people, and I’m sure I am not alone.”

A new website forum has been set up at www.egcpcoastalconnects.com and it is also on Facebook