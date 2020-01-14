Group hopes report will stop government’s end-to-end dualling of A96

An action group which hopes to dissuade the Scottish Government from dualling the A96 from Inverness to Aberdeen has created a report to put its points across.

The A96 Action group has created A96 Dualling Process: A Data-Driven appraisal of the Economic Case, Environmental Consequences and Social Impact.

The group, led by chairwoman Lorna Anderson, claims that dualling the entire length of the road is not supported by traffic numbers.

She said: “If the Scottish Government is successful in increasing use of public and active transport routes and home working, and in implementing the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2019, then individual car journeys would reduce and the new road could become obsolete before it is built.”

Transport Scotland is behind the infrastructure project.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.

“All major projects within the Scottish Government’s transport portfolio are subject to significant assessment work and challenge to ensure we deliver the right schemes and minimise impacts on the environment, and our ambitious A96 Dualling programme is no exception to that.

“This is the first time we have had sight of this detailed report and will need to take time to consider its contents before responding to the A96 Action Group.”