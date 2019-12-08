Group helping pair north-east architects with clients awarded share of £75,000 prize fund

A platform that pairs Aberdeen-based architects with potential clients has received a share of £75,000 in the Scottish Edge Awards.

ArchiLink was successful in the Young Edge Awards category, which provides financial support for promising entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 30.

The founders, Shehan Heguragamage and Alistair Lea, created the online community of designers to allow them to find work, share ideas and inspire the next generation of architects.

They will share the prize money among six other companies in Scotland.

ArchiLink has more than 300 architecture practices in Aberdeen and the immediate surrounding areas.

