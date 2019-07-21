North-east group gears up to go Wild about Aden

Organisers of a popular north-east family event are gearing up for two days of fun in a country park.

Hosted by the Buchan Development Partnership (BDP), Wild About Aden will have a packed programme of events.

There will be children’s cookery classes, water zorbing, archery tag, a shooting range and a small petting zoo at Aden Park later this week.

Leona Findlay, development worker at BDP, said: “Wild About Aden is always a fun-filled event and well supported by families from all over the north-east and further afield.

“We have added lots of new activities to the programme that we think will appeal to all ages.

“We’re also delighted the fantastic new playpark has been opened to the public so there’s lots for families to do.

“We have enlisted the help of a fantastic team of volunteers, including the Friends of Aden and Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, and we are so grateful to have them working with us to deliver this wonderful event.”

Wild About Aden will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw from 11am until 3.30pm.

For more information about the event email seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or info@bdp.scot