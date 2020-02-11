Aberdeen children protection panel celebrated for hard work

A special event has been held to recognise the hard work and dedication of an Aberdeen organisation.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett held a civic reception for the 120 volunteers who sit on the Children’s Panel in Aberdeen on January 31.

The Children’s Panel is part of the Children’s Hearings System, Scotland’s care and justice system for children and young people.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It ensures the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable youngsters, with panel members listening, discussing and making important decisions at hearings on how best to protect them.

To mark their dedication and hard work, the Lord Provost invited the group to the special event to thank them in person.

A number of civic receptions are held by Mr Crockett each month, to thank groups that make a difference to Aberdeen.

They can range from small buffets and presentations to large formal dinners depending on the occasion.