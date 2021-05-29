Volunteers who threatened to quit trying to improve a Turriff playpark repeatedly hit by vandalism have decided to stick at it – after being “blown away” by the community’s support.

Friends of the Den became so frustrated that the park was being repeatedly damaged that they decided to walk away.

The group has overseen a massive revamp of The Den, and had sensory equipment work £37,000 installed – which was last month burnt and torn apart by vandals.

They announced they would carry no more improvements on the park but have now reconsidered after being inundated by support from local businesses to repair the damage.

Earlier this month the mega deck was targeted by culprits who burned holes in the water funnel which let the water pour out.

They also burned the Perspex peep windows and managed to take a gouge out of the slide.

They ripped the mallet off the xylophone board which the group had paid extra to have attached so it would not get lost.

Community support

The Good Sleep Company in Banff put money towards replacing the mallet for the xylophone, which was a strong favourite at the play park.

Lux Hair and Beauty and the Turra Market both donated towards repairing the mega deck.

Finally, Christie Landscapes were contracted to install the equipment when it was bought and they have offered to install all the new parts free of charge.

Morag Lightning, chairwoman of Friends of the Den, said: “It’s fabulous, we’re just delighted.”

After speaking to the police Mrs Lightning, who is also a member of the Haugh’s Redevelopment Group, is hopeful that they can link into the CCTV system that has just been installed on the main streets in Turriff.

She believes that CCTV would deter the vandals from targeting the park again.

The group are giving it “one more chance”

Mrs Lightning said: “I don’t think that the vandals looked for sensory stuff, I don’t think they actually thought about what it was they were destroying, but it just seems to be all the sensory things that they broke.

“To be honest because it seemed to be sensory equipment that was targeted the community was absolutely appalled to the extent that two people were willing to come forward with names. So I think that shows how strongly the community feel about it.”

The group had decided they were finished with upgrading the park after the damages, however, they have decided to give it another chance.

Mrs Lightning said: “We had already ordered and paid for seven new pieces of equipment and they’re getting installed in the beginning of June.

“So, what we’re going to do is get them installed, get everything repaired and then we’re going to wait and see.

“If the things don’t get vandalised we will probably carry on. If they get vandalised again I think that would be it, but we’re giving it one more chance.”