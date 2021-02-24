‘Groundhog Day all over again’: North-east business leaders’ frustration at lifting of lockdown

Business leaders in the north-east reacted with frustration to the news lockdown measures will remain in place until the end of April.

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Scottish Government’s plans for the easing of lockdown, with a return to the levels system in place before Christmas.

Restrictions will be subject to “progressive easing” between now and the last week of April, when levels will be reintroduced.

Communal worship, a further extension to outdoor mixing and more freedoms in retail are hoped to be put in place from April 5, with Ms Sturgeon saying her “hope and expectation” is the stay-at-home order will be lifted then and all pupils will be back at school.

Non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers will not reopen until late April.

The easing includes four people from two households being allowed to meet outside from March 15, with more pupils allowed to return to school from that date.

Ministers hope advice to stay at home can be lifted on April 5.

However, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick branded the timescale “disrespectful to businesses” – and questioned the justification for the cautious approach.

“It’s Groundhog Day all over again,” he said.

“Effectively we were all told that large swathes of the economy will remain closed for a further two months. As though it doesn’t really matter.

“The phrase ‘data and not date driven’ is certainly true in respect of the fact that detail on dates was indeed vague. It is also glib and disrespectful to business. Exactly what data is being used to justify these measures?

“We already have a third of all adults including many of the most vulnerable groups in Scotland ‘jagged’ with all over 50s being done by the end of April. We know that this virus has predominantly affected the over 60s most seriously and that efficacy levels after a single dose are higher than hoped. Currently, Aberdeen City has just 26.7 cases per 100,000 population. In Aberdeenshire it’s 31.8. Only the Northern Isles are lower.

“This Chamber had called for a return to regional measures at local authority area level so we should be happy with what we just heard, right? Wrong. Even with case figures at this low level, these variations don’t kick in until April 26 when level 3 restrictions will apply. Previously, such numbers would have suggested moving from level two to one.

“From a business perspective, there is little to recommend what we heard although there is a smidgeon of good news in the announcement of transitional support for businesses in the reopening phase as they rebuild demand and cash but we need to see more detail before we get over-enthusiastic.

“And as was the case previously, businesses operating cross-borders are scratching their heads as to how to operate and why two neighbouring nations can’t align approaches on a matter of such scale.”

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the organisation had been contacted by many concerned businesses.

“Respecting that public health takes primacy and with that the need for caution, expectedly, we have already received many messages from our businesses raising concerns over the need for more detail and what the tapered support will actually look like,” he said.

“For many enterprises in the city centre, these next few weeks and months are crucial and the longer the restrictions are in place the more need for commensurate financial support to ensure we have the businesses in place to re-open when it is finally deemed safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, the aviation industry also voiced concerns over a lack of guidance on when travel would be allowed to resume.

Derek Provan, the chief executive of Aberdeen International Airport’s parent company AGS, said: “The First Minister provided a clear message the aviation industry is not a priority for the Scottish Government. We received no plan or framework against which we can start plotting any form of recovery.

“This sends a very worrying signal to our airports, our airlines and the thousands of staff our sector supports. We find ourselves in a position where airports and airlines in England can start planning to safely reopen in time for the summer, yet in Scotland, we are left with more questions than answers.

“It is now two weeks since the Scottish Government committed to setting up an aviation working group and it has still to meet. This lack of meaningful engagement cannot continue.”

Once Scotland does move to Level 3, restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can open indoors and outdoors until 6pm for the consumption of food and non-alcoholic drinks, with no alcohol being allowed to be served. A maximum number of six people from two households only can meet up.

While more announcements will be made mid-March to firm out plans on reopening the economy come late April, many in the hospitality industry have been left feeling disappointed following today’s announcement.

Restrictions on click and collect will be adjusted on April 5, and three weeks later on April 26, the country will hopefully move to Level 3.

Director of Siberia Bar & Hotel and spokesperson for Aberdeen Hospitality Together, Stuart McPhee, is one of those disappointed with the outcome from today’s briefing saying it was “the most infuriating yet”.

He said: “I’m really concerned about the approach we are doing. There’s going to be disparity of what support we’ll get in comparison to others as they won’t marry up, and the way that this is being shown in the last few weeks, are we just going to be stuck with these restrictions and will have to live our lives by them forever and a day? What freedoms are we losing going forward? What will we be left with?

“Out of every announcement, this is the single most infuriating one. It was nothing. You knew five sentences in she wasn’t giving a road map or anything. Everything is at a slow pace. I’m frustrated and the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t there anymore.

“I advocate that we need to lockdown for as long as possible until we can open forever. We need to be in a position where we’re not flip flopping. The impact this is having on mental health, the economy, the NHS and everything else they deal with is simmering away and we just need to be okay with that. It was a giant nothing.”

One sector of the industry which hasn’t been able to reopen since the pandemic first hit the UK 11 months ago is the nightclub industry.

George Mackenzie who is the general manager of SMG Aberdeen Limited, which boasts venues including Cheerz Bar, Bardots Karaoke Bar, The Lounge and Cotton Club in Aberdeen, said it has been frustrating. With no dates or real plans in stone, George says planning for the business now is harder than ever.

“It was more disappointing than I thought. I was hoping she’d tell us more. How she expects businesses to plan is unreal,” said George.

“I really don’t like the Level system as some of the stuff which continues to concern me is restrictions around substantial meal in hospitality and curfews. I was hoping she would follow England and even they have restrictions up until June in place for bars and clubs, so what will that look like for us? If she still has these curfews it makes it even worse for us to plan.”

Frank Whitaker, chair of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotel Association, said: “The implication that, when hotels, bars and restaurants are able to reopen again in the last week of April Scotland will be in Level Three, is a hammer blow to businesses which have in effect had very little revenue-generating potential since March 2020.

“When hotels were able to open their revenue was severely restricted by the differing measures at any given time such as corporate travel restrictions, no alcohol or closing at 6pm.”

With the return of pupils to school set to be stepped up, teachers’ union EIS called for staff to be given priority access to vaccinations.

Ron Constable, secretary of the Aberdeen City branch, said: “The Scottish Government says education is a priority, which we agree with. However, if they are serious about this we really need to be vaccinating teachers, as we should with all front-line workers.

“I think our members will be worried about what is happening next without knowing what exactly that is going to be.”

Setting out the plan for easing restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was being “deliberately cautious” in setting a target for the end of April.

She added: “At that stage, we hope that all parts of the country currently in level four will be able to move out of level four and back initially to level three – possibly with some revision to the content of the levels.

“It is important to stress, of course, that all of this depends on us continuing to suppress the virus now – and continuing to accept some trade-offs for a period, for example on international travel.

“However, if we do so, I am optimistic that we can make good progress in returning more normality to our lives and the economy.”

The first minister’s plan to exit lockdown was criticised as “falling short of public expectations” and lacking clarity beyond the end of April.

Ms Sturgeon’s route map comes a day after publication of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan, which could see most Covid-19 restrictions abolished in England by June 21.

Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson claimed the Scottish Government’s framework “isn’t a road map out of Covid, it is a holding document for the next eight weeks”.

She added the public had been “expecting some hope” in the first minister’s update.

Scotland’s stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted from April 5 under a phased plan to lift lockdown, with the mainland returning to level three from April 26, “if all goes according to plan”.

The first minister said she is “hopeful” the islands, currently under level three restrictions, will also be able to move down a level from this date.

Ms Sturgeon said “taking the brakes off too quickly will allow the virus to get ahead of us again and put our progress out of lockdown into reverse”.

She added that she hoped to give “as much clarity as possible” but wanted to avoid “giving false assurance or picking arbitrary dates that have no grounding at this stage in any objective assessment”.

However, Ms Davidson said the first minister’s route map “fell short of public expectations”, criticising the first minister’s plan for lacking clarity.

She added: “We didn’t get information about when measures like social distancing will end and when we will be able to do something as basic as give a loved one a hug.

“Everyone understands that we might not be able to give people absolute certainty – but they were at least expecting the first minister to give them some kind of hope.

“Nothing has been published about what happens after April 26.

“This isn’t a route map out of Covid-19, it is a holding document.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said several questions “still remain unanswered” including on when life events such as weddings can be held as normal or when social distancing will end.

He also called for the return to the tiered system of restrictions to reflect infection levels in the city.

Mr Kerr said: “Over the last seven days, Aberdeen has had the lowest number of cases per 100,000 population in mainland Scotland.”

A total of 655 positive cases have been recorded across Scotland, representing 4.8% of all tests carried out.

A total of 1,076 people are in hospital, 65 fewer than Monday, and 93 people are in intensive care, six fewer than the previous day.

A total of 56 deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 7,006 under the Scottish Government’s daily measurement.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,465,241 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, up 19,753 since Monday, meaning almost a third of the adult population of Scotland have been vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon revealed the Scottish Government plans to offer first doses of the vaccine to all adults by the end of July, supplies permitting.

The first minister said 82% of those in the 65 to 69 age group have had their first jag and, as of this week, first doses of the vaccine are being provided to unpaid carers and adults with underlying health conditions.