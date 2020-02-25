Ground-breaking £35,000 camera to help Aberdeen doctors thanks to charity funding

An Aberdeen hospital will be the first in Scotland to benefit from a groundbreaking new camera, thanks to funding from a north-east charity.

Friends of Anchor has teamed up with the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund to bring the CrystalCam to the nuclear medicine department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The £35,000 device allows surgeons to picture the distribution of radioactive material in the operating theatre.

Dr Roger Staff, whose team uses the equipment, said: “When patients require a lymph node biopsy, we inject a radioactive solution into the lymphatic system, which collects in the nodes where there may be tumours present.

“The CrystalCam provides a picture of the lymphatic system and shows where the radioactive solution has pooled, allowing more informed planning of the procedure to remove the node.

“It is an incredibly valuable tool.”