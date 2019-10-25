Gritters out in force across Aberdeen tonight as temperatures drop

Gritters will be out on Aberdeen’s main roads this evening as temperatures are set to drop.

Ten gritters will be pre-treating routes from about 7pm as temperatures are set to fall to 0C overnight.

Major bus routes, roads at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and roads near fire stations will be treated first.

Aberdeen City Council’s early morning and standby gritting operations officially start on 11 November, however gritters have been out and about on Aberdeen’s roads in the last couple of weeks as new drivers have been trained and new routes tested.

The council has stockpiled around 12,000 tonnes of salt and 180 staff will be on hand to treat the roads and pavements.

They have also vowed to ensure almost half of the city’s 590 miles of roads are treated before 7.30am.

Early morning and standby gritting operations start will run through to 15 March, and operations will be extended depending on road conditions and if forecasts are showing wintry weather.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The temperatures are due to get very cold tonight so our gritters are out this evening carrying out pre-gritting.

“We cannot be everywhere around the city at the same time however the primary routes which are the main roads will be gritted.

“We’d ask motorists to be prepared for their own journeys by keeping a close check on weather forecasts, plan appropriately, ensuring they have the right equipment for their journeys, adhering to police and travel advice, and having an alternative plan for transport.”

Roads and pavements in the city are prioritised for gritting according to their need.