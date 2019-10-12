Aberdeen gritter drivers training for winter

Gritter drivers in Aberdeen are being trained to ensure they are up to speed ahead of the start of the city council’s winter maintenance programme.

Operations officially begin on November 11, with around 12,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled.

Almost half of the city’s 590 miles of roads will be treated before 7.30am as part of a pledge by the local authority.

The council’s transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Our winter maintenance operation requires months of pre-planning to ensure drivers, machinery and routes are at their optimum.

“While it may look a bit odd to people that our gritters are out while it’s quite warm and sunny, these dry runs are essential to ensure everything runs smoothly when it does turn cold and wintry.”