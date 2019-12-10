Grit plan in place for north-east voters heading to polling stations

A plan has been put in place to make sure roads are kept clear when residents head to the polling stations to cast their votes in the General Election.

A contingency plan for Thursday has been prepared by Aberdeenshire Council, to ensure that services can be implemented in the event of severe weather on the day, or leading up to the event.

Normal operating hours for gritting crews may also be extended to ensure buildings can be accessed safely and that ballot boxes can be delivered after polls close.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads and landscape services manager Derek Murray said: “Should we be in a period of severe weather on the day of the election one of key tasks for the roads, landscape and waste service will be to ensure that the electorate can access all the polling stations on roads that are as safe as reasonably possible throughout polling day.

“The service has placed additional resources on stand-by on December 11 and 12 to ensure that the maximum available staff, plant and equipment can respond where necessary.”

Aberdeenshire Council has considered the location of each polling station carefully, and footway treatment routes in the vicinity have been adjusted to suit where neccessary.

Car parks will also be treated and bags of salt have been provided to every polling station.

No information has yet been issued by the Met Office suggesting there will be severe weather.