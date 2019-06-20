Grins galore from cheeky youngsters as they enter Little Leopards competition

There were dozens of cheeky grins as youngsters smiled for the camera in the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Youngsters under the age of five were taking part in the contest for a chance to win a cash prize.

Little Leopards is open to children under five and runs daily from 10am to 4pm at the Marischal Square courtyard, next to the leopard statue.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form in the newspaper and taking it to Marischal Square, where kids can have their picture taken.

Among those getting their picture taken yesterday was five-month-old Lachlan MacDonald.

His mum, Mandy Stewart, 27, said he was a fan of Igglepiggle from TV show In The Night Garden.

The care assistant from Broomhill said her seven-year-old daughter, Iyla, was a great big sister to Lachlan.

She said: “I thought taking him here would be a great opportunity to get some professional pictures done of Lachlan.

“He is a really cheeky kid but he is always happy.”

Due to popular demand: Next week we will be at the Trinity Centre from Monday June 24 until Saturday June 29 from 10am-4pm

Gemma Fraser, 29, also entered her 19-month-old daughter, Connie Ogston.

She said: “My mum always gets the paper and it was her who said we should bring her along.

“It is some really good fun.

“Connie can be a bit of a maniac, she is always on the move and she is always happy.”

As well as a £500 cash prize, the winner will receive a trophy and a canvas of the picture.

They will also get a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The 11 runners up will receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackies 19.2.

Furthermore, every child who takes part will be featured in the Little Leopards supplement that will be published in the Evening Express.