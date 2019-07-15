Grieving north-east son says dad was like ‘royalty’ in home town

A popular north-east publican has died just weeks after his 80th birthday.

Arthur Duncan, well-known in his hometown of Inverurie, was rushed into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Father’s Day, but died on Wednesday after suffering organ failure due to heart problems.

The 80-year-old, who was dad to Iain, 56, Roy, 55, and Alan, 53, was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and was known by many for his work in bars and hotels across the north-east.

His son Iain, 56, who has lived in Majorca for the past 27 years, said: “My dad is one of those people who when you go through Inverurie you can’t go two steps without someone knowing him.

“He was the manager of the Butchers Arms in Inverurie for years and years, then he went to the Strathburn Hotel until he retired when he was 65.

“He also used to be the manager of the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen and the Kittybrewster Hotel.

“He’s been in the bar trade most of his life.” In his younger years, Arthur was also a keen jazz trombonist and played in a lot of big band groups.

Iain, who works as an Elvis tribute act, said: “My dad has always been musical and he got me and my brothers to learn brass instruments at school.

“He was really proud of me. He was always coming to my gigs and things like that.”

Iain added that when he walked the streets of Inverurie with his dad, he was “like royalty”. He said: “You could never shut him up, even when he was working he was a character and he loved people telling him jokes.

“He found silly little jokes so amusing.

“As a person he was outgoing and full of life and he loved going to his jazz clubs.”

Iain said he was “so glad” he got the chance to travel back to Aberdeen to visit his dad in hospital on his 80th birthday on June 25.

He said: “First of all he thought he was seeing things as he was a bit dozy.

“He was really happy to see me.

“I’m so glad I got the chance to go back and see him.

“I would have regretted it if I hadn’t.

“My dad loved to talk and his lungs weren’t working properly.

“He was out of breath a lot of the time and it was heartbreaking to see that.”

And Iain was devastated to hear from his brother Roy that his dad had passed away, just a couple of weeks after his trip.

He added: “Roy has been a god send, looking after my dad up until the end and was always there for him.

“My head was pounding. It hit me so bad.

“I have got a terrace at my place in Majorca looking out to sea and when my dad came over he would sit on that terrace looking out to sea.

“I kept seeing him there and it was heartbreaking.

“I am glad I got to see him one last time.”

Arthur’s funeral will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday July 25 in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Inverurie.