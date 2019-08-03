Grieving north-east family’s donation to hospital

A FAMILY has donated money to a hospital in memory of a husband and father.

Margaret Stewart and her family, from Brechin, donated money towards ward two stroke unit and day hospital at Stracathro Hospital in memory of her husband Ed, who died in the ward earlier this year.

The donation has been used to buy a piece of equipment which helps patients stand independently, called a Sara Stedy.

Margaret said: “I am delighted to see that the money which we donated has been used to purchase this.

“This piece of patient mobility equipment is exactly what we had in mind.”

Senior charge nurse Jim Henderson added: “It will be most appreciated by both patients and staff here at the ward.

“We are grateful to the Stewarts for their very kind and generous donation.”