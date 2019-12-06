Grieving north-east family’s £10,000 gift in memory of tragic Mark

The family of a young dad who died after an industrial accident have donated £10,000 to charity for bereaved children.

Mark Mathers, from Inverurie, who was described by loved ones as a “really fun guy and devoted father”, died last September aged only 33.

He had been working at Specialist Cars Volkswagen on Craigshaw Crescent in Aberdeen when there was an accident involving a roller door.

The dad-of-two, who worked for Inverurie-based Patrick Forman Industrial Doors, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but passed away three days later.

In the face of such tragedy his family and friends were determined to do something to make a positive difference to other families in similar circumstances.

To do that, the organised the Mark Mathers Memorial Ball at the Buchan Braes hotel in Boddam raising an incredible £16,379 in his memory.

Now his young sons, Connor and Blair, have presented a cheque for £10,000 to Grampian Child Bereavement Network (GCBN), which is part of the ARCHIE Foundation’s family of funds.

It offers a number of services to young people in Grampian who have been affected by bereavement.

Mark’s widow Deborah said: “GCBN has offered so much support to our family since we lost Mark.

“They have also given advice and support to the school and nursery staff where the boys attend by way of training, ideas, tips and suggested activities to help support them and other children.

“To us, GCBN is a charity that needs to be known about so that all families are aware of them and know where they can turn for support if they face the sadness of the loss of a family member.”

Mark’s mum Carol added: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness shown by all who sponsored and donated auction items, raffle prizes and came along and supported us at the ball.”

In addition to the £10,000 to GCBN, they have also made generous donations to Ward 201 at ARI and to Logie Durno School.

GCBN’s Jan Sanders said: “It was a pleasure to attend the Mark Mathers Memorial Ball and seeing all of the work done in Mark’s memory by family and friends to raise funds for our work was truly humbling. The generosity in their hearts and those of all their sponsors to support our work and to help to give hope to other bereaved people is so greatly appreciated.”