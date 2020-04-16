Grieving family paying tribute to north-east gran after coronavirus death

The grieving family of a north-east grandmother who is among five people to have died at the same care home have spoken of how quickly coronavirus claimed the life of the 82-year-old.

Josephine Rafferty, who was known as Joy to her friends and family, is one of five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home in Peterhead who have sadly passed away in recent days.

The mother-of-three had been at the home for around 18 months at the time of her death.

Grand-daughter Sianan Duncan described how the pensioner’s health took a turn for the worse “really quickly” late last week.

Mrs Duncan said: “She had emphysema and angina but it was under control.

“She also had arthritis, which is why she was in the home as she couldn’t live independently.

“In the week leading up to her death she was fine, but her health really took a turn for the worse on Thursday and Friday.

“On Saturday, before she passed, she was just really quiet. It didn’t seem like she’d shown any symptoms that week, although she did have the virus.”

Mrs Duncan would visit her grandmother once a week at the nursing home and talked about how she would remember her relative as “a character”.

