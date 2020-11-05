Grieving family call for ambulance service improvements after north-east woman dies

The grieving family of a north-east woman have called for improvements to their ambulance service following her sudden death.

Pam Anderson, 74, from Braemar, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on September 24 in the back of an emergency vehicle taking her to hospital.

Her husband Douglas, also 74, and daughter Sarah Christie want to shine a light on the tragedy so that nobody has to go through the same ordeal.

Braemar’s ambulance was withdrawn in 2007 and the nearest vehicle is now based 17 miles away in Ballater.

© Supplied by Douglas Anderson

On the day Pam, a care home manager, died, an ambulance arrived from Ballater but could not transport her to hospital because there was only Scottish Ambulance Service employee in the vehicle.

A two-crew team then arrived from Tomintoul, which is more than 30 miles away, but she died on the way to Aberdeen.

Retired marine industry worker Douglas believes the paramedics were very professional and tried everything possible to save his wife but he wants a better service for the Deeside village.

He said it was important to have an ambulance in the village with two dedicated paramedics – which is a requirement for taking patients to hospital.

Douglas, a father-of-three, said: “It was difficult. She was fine the day before and then on the morning of it, she said she needed a doctor.

“Pam had quite a high pain threshold and when she needed a doctor I knew it was serious.

“There was one ambulance and then another was called. I was trying to get Pam an overnight bag and then they were gone.

“She arrested several times in the ambulance and died at 10.05 am.

“We want a two-man crew in Braemar. It might not have saved my wife but it might save the next person.

“The community is on board with this. I went to the community council and they have taken it on.

“This is perhaps a sign for local and national government that we need a better service for Braemar for the future.”

Douglas is due to meet Scottish Ambulance Service bosses next week to discuss the calls for changes to the services.

He said: “They rang me up and I’m due to meet them next week. The regional manager expressed his condolences. We’ll listen to what they say.”

Tree surgeon Sarah, 38, said: “My mum was well-liked in the village and would do anything for anybody.

“Her death has brought home to us what a precarious situation we are in in this outlying community.

“We don’t know if it could have changed the outcome for Mum but maybe if we get the right resources it could for someone else.”

The family’s calls for better emergency services has gathered support from local GP Donald Cruickshank who tried to help Pam.

He said: “A single man crew can’t transport a patient to hospital. We are an hour-and-a-half from Aberdeen if we have to wait for a double crew that can be critical.

“We were given an assurance when our ambulance was taken away all those years ago that there wouldn’t be a single man crew attending to emergency calls but there have been several instances where this has happened.”

Braemar Community Council is writing to the Scottish Ambulance Service and an Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor has raised the issue with health secretary Jeane Freeman.

Councillor Geva Blackett said: “Mrs Anderson was a much loved and well-respected member of the community and will be sorely missed.

“When the ambulance was removed from here we all knew that it would take at least two hours from call out to the patient arriving at Aberdeen but were assured by the Scottish Ambulance Service that a two-person crew would always be available.

“This is not the first time a wholly inadequate service has been provided to this community.

“As soon as I became aware of the concerns around this case I wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport asking her to investigate and she has assured me that the process is under way.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “Mrs Anderson’s family have selflessly highlighted a serious injustice that dates back more than a decade. It must be incredibly painful for them to do so.

“The removal of the ambulance in 2007 left a hole that is still keenly felt in Braemar.

“Paramedics do an excellent job, but they are all too often hampered by how far they have to come, and how few of them there now are. Health is just one area in which north-east communities feel short-changed by the SNP over the last 13 years.

“All contributing factors to Mrs Anderson’s tragic death must be scrutinised, and I support any attempt to get answers from Jeane Freeman and the ambulance service.

“Not every community can be eligible for its own ambulance.

“But it’s clear there are serious coverage problems in our rural communities that should be addressed urgently.”