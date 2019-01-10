Greggs working to bring vegan sausage rolls to even more stores

Following incredible demand across the UK, bakery chain Greggs has confirmed it is working to bring its new vegan sausage roll to even more stores.

When the plant-based pastry was launched last week, there was disappointment in the north-eat when it was revealed none of the stores in the region would be stocking them.

However, following massive demand across the UK, Greggs says it is working on increasing supply of the sausage roll, with the aim of rolling it out to the remainder of their stores.

A spokeswoman for the bakery chains said: “Vegan sausage rolls have sold out well ahead of our expectations in those shops selected for launch.

“We are currently doing all we can to increase supply to these shops as a priority.

“When we have satisfied demand in these shops we will roll out vegan sausage rolls to the remainder of our shops where we know customers have been asking for it.

“We are doing this as quickly as possible.”

Greggs vegan version of the iconic snack has some “classic features” of the traditional sausage roll, including 96 layers of puff pastry – but instead of meat the filling is made with Quorn.