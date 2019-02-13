Greggs’ vegan sausage roll to be available in ALL Aberdeen stores

Greggs has confirmed its popular vegan sausage roll will be available in all its Aberdeen stores.

When it first launched last month, the meat-free pastry was only available in select stores across Scotland. Later in the month, it was also stocked in Aberdeen’s Union Square store.

However, the baker has now pledged to get the product into all of its Aberdeen shops by March 8.

Greggs will be rolling out the vegan sausage roll to an additional 250 stores in the UK each week until all 1,950 shops sell them.

According to the baker the product has been one of its most popular product launches in its history.

Designed to mimic the classic sausage roll, the plant-based product features crisp vegan puff pastry and a bespoke Quorn filling and costs £1.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter