Greggs to open new store at site of former Aberdeen bank

Plans for a national bakery chain to move into a vacant former bank building have taken a step forward.

Greggs confirmed earlier this year it intended to open a new premises in Dyce.

Plans had been submitted for the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Burnside Road, which has lain empty since it closed in 2018, which would see the site split into two units, one a takeaway and the other a sandwich bar.

West Coast Estates Ltd, owners of the site, had said it was searching for a sandwich bar “like Greggs” to take up a lease.

The proposals were approved by Aberdeen City Council in September.

Now, it has been confirmed the bakery giant will be moving into the site.

A building warrant was submitted by the firm for the site to the council in a bid to begin work on the unit.

If approved, it will see new signs put up, work carried out to internal walls and ceilings and floor finishes in the store.

It will also allow the firm to carry out work on the electrics, lighting and plumbing.

It is estimated the value of the work would be around £40,000.

There are six Greggs stores in Aberdeen and others in Westhill, Stonehaven and Inverurie.

Earlier this year, the firm was also seen to be advertising for a shop superviser to support the store.

It would be open seven days a week.