Greggs to open new Aberdeen store in spring

A bakery has announced it will open the doors of a new store this spring.

Last year the Evening Express announced that Greggs would be moving into the former Royal Bank of Scotland site in Burnside Drive in Dyce.

The bank site has lain vacant since RBS closed in 2018.

Plans were then approved by Aberdeen City Council in September to split the unit into two parts, with plans for a sandwich bar and a takeaway to take over each of the sections.

It was confirmed in December that Greggs would move into the space and it will now open in the coming months.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have plans to open a new shop in Dyce later this spring and will have more information about exactly where and when in the near future.

“In the meantime, those interested in applying for jobs should visit greggsfamily.co.uk”