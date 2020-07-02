Greggs reopen four north-east stores today

Greggs has reopened four of their north-east stores for takeaway only today.

That includes two of their Aberdeen branches and their shops in Westhill and Inverurie.

Sausage roll fans can head to Union Street or Wellington Road to grab some food.

These stores are the first in the north-east to open, with three of them open from 7am until 3pm and the Union Street branch open from 7am until 5.30pm.

Their shops in Union Square, Stonehaven, Trinity Centre and George Street remain closed at the moment.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “The next phase of our shop reopening plan begins on 2nd July.

“A full list of our shops in the local area can be found by using our Shop Finder which is available at Greggs.co.uk and is updated daily.”